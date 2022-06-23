Plaistow Police Releases Name of 21-Year-Old Motorcycle Crash Victim from Haverhill

A 21-year-old Haverhill man died after a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon in Plaistow, N.H.

Plaistow Police formally released the man’s name Thursday morning. They said Michael Roy was riding a 1995 Honda CBR600 motorcycle just before 5 p.m., north on Route 125 near Plaistow Center Plaza, when he collided with a 2002 Toyota Avalon driven by 46-year-old Veronica Pellegrino. Police said Pellegrino was making a left turn into the Mavis Tire entrance.

Roy suffered serious injuries and was taken by MedFlight to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston where he later died of his injuries. Police said Pellegrino was not injured.

The Plaistow Police Department requested assistance from New Hampshire State Police Collision Analyst and Reconstruction Unit. “Preliminary investigation and witness statements suggest that speed may have been a factor in the crash,” Plaistow Police said.

Police are asking that anyone who witnessed the crash or events leading up to it to email Officer Stephen Dehullu at [email protected] or call Plaistow Dispatch 603-382-1200.

Plaistow Police was also assisted by Plaistow Fire Department and Trinity EMS.

