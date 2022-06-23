Dejesus and Depena Receive Wysocki Campership Awards from Haverhill Boys and Girls Club

Saige Dejesus and Louis Depena are this year’s recipients of the Wysocki Campership Award given by the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill.

Dejesus and Depena received the opportunity to attend Camp Tasker in Newton, N.H., for all nine weeks free thanks to a donation from the family of W. Robert “Bob” Wysocki, former longtime president of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill.

Depena is 10 years old and has been a Club member since 2018 when he started attending Camp Tasker. He also participated in after school programming and Camp Tasker since then. The Club says he is always helping other members and staff when needed.

“He is kind, polite and genuine. He enjoys participating in the Gamesroom and the gym, but truly finds any space he is in fun and entertaining. He participates in the Sports Leagues and enjoys having fun with his friends,” according to staff.

Dejesus is 12 and has been a member since 2017, participating in afterschool programming. She is described as “funny and is always having fun at the Club.”

Staff say “She is encouraging to other members and makes others feel included. She is extremely helpful and staff can envision her being a future mentor at the Club…She has the skills to support other members and is always seen with a smile on her face.”

The Club says recipients are chosen annually based on the strength of their character and their hard work at the Club during the school year.

