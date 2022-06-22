Whittier Tech Sophomore Takes Part in Statewide Leadership Conference

A Haverhill sophomore at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School exhibited his leadership skills earlier this month at the MassSTAR Citizenship Conference.

Jeremy Alvarez of Haverhill attended the conference, sponsored by the Massachusetts Youth Leadership Foundation, at Lasell University. It challenged students across the state to broaden their perspectives and bring out their inner leaders. In one contest, Alvarez had to work with his team to cross a simulated river. Students had to use their communication skills to successfully complete the challenge and reach the other side.

“The river activity taught us to work together with one another to reach our shared goals,” Alvarez said. “Overall, I really enjoyed meeting students from across the state who share similar experiences as me,” he said.

Alvarez also participated in workshops, group learning activities, team building activities and intensive small group discussions. He was nominated for this free conference by Guidance Counselor Rachael Rossi based on his demonstrated and potential leadership skills.

“Jeremy always puts his full effort into learning and understanding various topics,” said Whittier Mathematics Department Chair and Instructor Maggie McDonald. “He is determined to master skills and be ahead of his peers so that in turn he can help them in the classroom.”

Alvarez studies Electrical and is a member of the Multicultural and Chess Clubs and the soccer team. He also serves as a tour guide during open houses. Alvarez was also honored as Student of the Month last November.

His guidance counselors and instructors agree that Alvarez has a great work ethic and goes out of his way to lend a helping hand, which is supported by his positive attitude.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...