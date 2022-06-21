Nettle School Principal Escovitz Leaving for Greater Responsibilities at Andover Public Schools

Haverhill schools is looking to fill the job of principal at the Dr. Paul Nettle School as Shereen Escovitz leaves to take a job in her hometown of Andover.

Escovitz was recently named director of curriculum at Andover Public Schools. In an email to staff, Superintendent Margaret Marotta said, “We are sad to see her go, but excited for her advancement.”

Escovitz came to Haverhill Public Schools nearly three years ago, succeeding Nettle Principal Timothy Corkery who also took a job in Andover as principal of West Middle School. She previously served two years as one of four Malden High School house principals.

Before serving as a house principal overseeing 425 students, Escovitz served as Malden’s interim director of STEM for a year and was a math teacher for six years before that. She began her career as a math teacher in Medford in 2007.

