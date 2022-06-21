Methuen City Hall Pride Flag Ceremony Wednesday

Methuen raises its Pride Flag tomorrow.

Mayor Neil Perry said the Pride Flag Raising Ceremony at Methuen City Hall is open to all and takes place Wednesday, June 22, at noon.

“It is important for the City of Methuen to join in the recognition of the struggle of the LGBTQIA+ community,” said Perry. “We are committed to ensuring that the LGBTQIA+ community feels safe, accepted and welcome. Our goal is a more inclusive, and accessible Methuen for all.”

Pride Month is celebrated each June in commemoration of the LGBTQIA+ community’s uprising at New York City’s Stonewall Inn, which began June 28, 1969, and continued for six days. During Pride Month, communities around the country rally to recognize that pioneering group’s valuable contribution, as well as their ongoing struggles with discrimination and injustice perpetrated against the LGBTQAI+ community.

