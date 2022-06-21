LGBTQ+ Elders in an Ever-Changing World Conference this Friday Co-Sponsored by AgeSpan

In time for Pride month, AgeSpan is collaborating to present the 11th Annual LGBTQ+ Elders in an Ever-Changing World Conference this Friday.

AgeSpan, formerly Elder Services, is partnering with California State University-Sacramento, Care Dimensions, Good Shepherd Community Care, LGBT Aging Project Fenway Health, Over the Rainbow Social Group and Salem State University School of Social Work.

The keynote speaker is award-winning filmmaker Stu Maddux, discussing “Social Isolation, Loneliness and Resilience in LGBTQ Older Adults” and his new documentary, “All the Lonely People.” Maddux is well-known for his documentary, “Gen Silent,”about Boston-area LGBT older people who hid their sexuality or gender to survive in the long-term care system.

In addition, the virtual one-day conference features workshops on a variety of topics. Those looking for alternative resources, services or community programs to help support their individual aging or caregiving needs are invited to attend.

It takes place Friday, June 24, from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Tickets that include 4.5 continuing education credits are $95 each, $75 for regular tickets or $25 for seniors and students. The online registration deadline is Wednesday, June 22, at 5 p.m.

