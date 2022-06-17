Old Home Day Saturday in Plaistow From 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Plaistow, N.H., celebrates Old Home Day Saturday with both beard and baby contests, road races, a parade and more.

Themed as “Friendly Neighbors,” events run Saturday, June 18, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., based from Town Hall Green, 145 Main St. It is suggested participants wear red, white and blue or Plaistow attire.

Activities include an open house at Plaistow Historical Society, 127 Main St., ice cream and cookies at First Baptist Church’s cooling station, Lions Club Road Race, Timberlane Community Band and fireworks. Demonstrations will be presented by Phoenix Martial Arts, Ashley MacLeod’s Dance Dreams and Sergeant Porter K9.

Roads close at 1:45 p.m. to allow for the parade to commence at 2.

The baby contest offers Boy and Girl Categories with one winner, “Lil Miss and Lil Mr. Plaistow” for each age group—birth to 1 year, 1-2 years old, 2-3 years old and 3-4 years old. Contestants must line up at 10 a.m.

The noon beard contest offers prizes for longest beard, most style and judges’ and people’s choice.

