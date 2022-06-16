For Next School Year, Pentucket Regional School District Hires Bates, Promotes Dembro and Ellis

The Pentucket Regional School District is already preparing for fall classes with a number of administrative changes taking place.

Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said Wednesday Stephanie Dembro becomes principal at the Donaghue and Sweetsir Schools, while Tara Ellis takes the position of assistant principal/special education coordinator at Page School and Brandon Bates becomes assistant principal at the Middle-High School

“These changes will help us better provide quality education and support for all of our students,” Bartholomew said. “They are passionate about education and improving our District, and I look forward to seeing what our new leadership team will achieve.”

Dembro has served as assistant principal at both schools. She replaces Ken Kelley, who has served as a principal in the Pentucket District for more than a decade and is leaving for a position in another district.

“Mr. Kelley has been absolutely fabulous as a school leader,” Bartholomew said. “Ms. Dembro and Mr. Kelley have been an incredible tandem. We are very excited to continue the stability in leadership that the Donaghue and Sweetsir communities deserve.” A search committee will be assembled to find a replacement assistant principal.

Ellis is currently special education coordinator.

Bates comes to the district from the Lawrence Public Schools, where he worked as ninth grade dean of students at Lawrence High School.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...