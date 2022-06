The American Cancer Society begins its annual Relay for Life 24-hour marathon begins tomorrow night.

Cancer survivors, caregivers, friends and family gather Friday, June 17, beginning at 3 p.m., at the track at Northern Essex Community College in Haverhill.

Along with track lap events Friday at 6 p.m., there be a cancer survivor and caregivers’ dinner. On Saturday, there will be a craft fair from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., and touch a truck from 10 a.m.-noon.

