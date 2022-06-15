Endicott College Presents its 12th Annual Misselwood Concours d’Elegance Car Show July 15-17

Endicott College’s Misselwood Estate is planning the 12th annual Misselwood Concours d’Elegance, an annual display of cars and motorcycles from across north America.

This year’s show brings celebrity and movie cars, race cars, ’50s-era Buicks and the Ferrari Dino, among other classics to Beverly with Misselwood’s panoramic views of the Atlantic and its sprawling greens.

The show runs from Friday, July 15, with a kick-off reception, from 6-9 p.m., through Sunday, July 17. Cars & Coffee and Tour d’Elegance events are free July 16 for spectators. Other events, including the kick-off reception and 12th Anniversary Dinner, are ticketed with proceeds supporting Endicott College student scholarships.

The main event Sunday, July 17, features live music, food trucks, art, a silent auction, sponsors, vendors and a VIP Pavilion.

There’s more information, including directions and parking, at misselwoodconcours.com.

