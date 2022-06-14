Free Community Block Party Saturday Along Haverhill Riverfront by Wildflower Montessori Schools

Music, a dance performance, hula hooping and more takes place when local Wildflower Montessori schools plan a free community block party on the boardwalk behind Harbor Place this Saturday.

Live music by the youth bands of Be Imagine Music Studio, a dance performance, interactive science experiments, entertainment by Bubbles McGee and more are scheduled on behalf of Wisteria Montessori of 76 Merrimack St.; Marigold Montessori, 26 White St.; and Snowdrop Montessori, 181 Washington St., Haverhill. The schools are part of the Wildflower network of decentralized Montessori micro-schools.

The block party takes place Saturday, June 18, 3-6 p.m., on the Rep. Brian S. Dempsey Boardwalk. A rain date is scheduled for Sunday, June 19.

Those with questions may email [email protected]. To learn more about the Haverhill Wildflower schools, email [email protected].

