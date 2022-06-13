Newcomer Ryan Uncontested in State Rep. Race to Succeed Campbell; New Faces in Many Races

Many new faces appear on this fall’s ballots as legislators retire and drastically altered districts bring a new crop of candidates.

Newcomer Ryan M. Hamilton of Methuen faces no opposition from either party in his Democratic bid to succeed Rep. Linda Dean Campbell, who is retiring. The altered 15th Essex District seat covers portions of Haverhill and Methuen.

Incumbent Haverhill Rep. Andy X. Vargas also faces no opposition in the 3rd Essex District.

No primary election is required in the nearby 14th Essex District, where Rep. Christina A. Minicucci is also stepping down after the district dropped Haverhill, Methuen and Lawrence. In that race, Democrat Adrianne Ramos faces Republican Joseph G. Finn. Both reside in North Andover.

In the 2nd Essex District, incumbent Lenny Mirra, a Georgetown Republican faces Hamilton Democrat Kristin E. Kassner The district sheds Haverhill, Groveland, Merrimac and Boxford and adds Ipswich and parts of Amesbury.

Three Democrats seeking the radically reconfigured 1st Essex District senate seat face off in September’s primary with no Republican opponent in November. They are Pavel Payano and Doris V. Rodriguez, both of Lawrence, and Eunice D. Zeigler of Methuen. The district, designed to elect majority minority candidates, includes downtown Haverhill, Methuen and Lawrence.

The other changed Senate district with a piece of Haverhill, the 2nd Essex and Middlesex District, sees incumbent Democrat Barry R. Finegold of Andover facing a challenge from Haverhill Republican Salvatore P. DeFranco. Former Amesbury Mayor Ken Gray, now of North Andover, considered a Republican bid, but is now backing DeFranco.

In the 1st Essex and Middlesex District, Republican Minority Leader Bruce E. Tarr of Gloucester is running unopposed.

Elsewhere, 4th Essex District state representative seat features three democrats in competition. They are former Lawrence Mayor William Lantigua, Methuen City Councilor James McCarty; and Lawrence City Councilor Estela A. Reyes. The district was also designed during last year’s redistricting to be a minority majority seat.

The 16th Essex District finds incumbent Rep. Marcos A. Devers of Lawrence facing Francisco E. Paulino of Methuen in the Democratic primary. Democratic Rep. Frank A. Moran is running unopposed in the 17th Essex District.

Friday was the last day to file withdrawals or objections to party nomination papers.

