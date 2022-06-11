Early Morning Methuen Shooting Leaves Man Dead

A man was shot and killed in Methuen early this morning and an investigation is underway.

A joint press release from Essex County District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett and Methuen Police Chief Scott J. McNamara said Methuen Police were dispatched at 2:40 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the Gage Street area.

Police discovered the unidentified male “suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.” He was treated on scene by the Methuen Police and EMTs from the Methuen Fire Department. He was then taken by ambulance to Holy Family Hospital where he died.

Investigators said they do not believe the shooting was a random act of violence and there is no ongoing threat to public safety. The investigation is being conducted by the Essex County District Attorney’s office, Methuen Police detectives and Essex County State Police detective unit.

