Sandra J. Bernstein, 81, Longtime Haverhill YMCA Staffer

Sandra J. Bernstein, 81, of Haverhill passed away June 4, at Penacook Place in Haverhill.

She was born in New York City on Aug. 27, 1940, daughter of the late Joseph “Jack” Bernstein and Ethel May (Podworsky) Bernstein.

Bernstein was a graduate of Haverhill High School. She worked at the Haverhill YMCA as well as Haverhill City Hall for many years. She was a volunteer at the Haverhill Boys and Girls Club, the Haverhill Public Library, headed up the Shamrock Associates Scholarship in Haverhill and served on the VFW Santa Parade Committee.

She is survived by several friends, colleagues and caregivers.

Private graveside services were held on Wednesday June 8th in the Children of Israel Cemetery, Middle Road, Haverhill.

Arrangements were by the H.L. Farmer and Sons Funeral Homes, Bradford and Haverhill.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...