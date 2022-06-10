Here’s the Who’s Who and What’s What During the Haverhill Art Walk Saturday

The first of three monthly Haverhill Art Walks kicks off this weekend.

As WHAV has been reporting for months, the Haverhill Art Walk takes place on the second Saturday of each month during June, July and August, from 3-6 p.m., in downtown Haverhill.

On Emerson Street, Triana’s features live painting with Brady Canney of Washington Square Tattoo and Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill offers artist Azumi Moya Rivas with a performance by the children’s chorus.

In Washington Square Jonee Earthquake presents an afternoon of rock trios, while Buttonwoods Museum gives an architecture tour of the Washington Street Historic District.

Along Washington Street, events include Trixie Knight, Marie Neuner, Michael LaBrance with music by Kenny “Tone Deaf” Brierley at Casa Blanca restaurant; Nick Rao with live music by Currier Square at G’s Restaurant; artist: Maria Nemchuk at Exit Realty; contemporary artwork by various New England-based artists at SJ Art Consulting; “Alleyways” what if sketch sessions hosted by Fishbrook Design and Craft Haverhill; Whittier Birthplace Poetic Justice Pop-Up readings at Barking Dog; original art by the barber at Jake’s Chop Shop; and a drag show with Selina Kyle, Britney Cox and Noah Ploured at Stem.

On Wingate Street, there is the Array of Trades Artist Market; Pixie yates at the Winged Rabbit and Kristen Anderson at Sketches and Drips.

Other events are Bethany residents’ art exhibition at 10 Phoenix Row, Hoop Jam with Rosemary Smith and music by Fake Leather Jacket at Columbus Park and Team Haverhill featuring a mural by Lindsay Hall at Railroad Square.

