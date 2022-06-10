Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill Selects Rosa as 2022 Youth of the Year

Neishaly Rosa was recently selected as the 2022 Youth of the Year by the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill.

Rosa is a sophomore at Haverhill High School and, according to Boys and Girls Club staff, a rising star at the club. She serves in a leadership role as president of the Keystone Club, the Boys and Girls Club’s leadership service club for teens, and also works at the Club’s front desk.

“The Boys and Girls Club has helped me open up more and interact with other people more. The Club helped me set a new goal for myself to be more outgoing and social. I have been able to participate in so many activities and volunteer in the community. The Club gave me my first work experience where I created bonds with the younger children, became a role model for them and, to this day, I still have little friends who walk up to me to give me hugs. My Club experience has impacted my life and helped me grow,” Rosa said.

Teen Director Eric Magee said Rosa “has done everything from making sure our Keystone Store is staffed and running properly to helping coordinate our volunteer work and field trips, as well as helping to recruit new club members. She comes in with a positive attitude every day and is quick to help out in any way.”

Rosa is passionate about the environment and enjoys service projects focused on cleaning up the city. She hopes to become a flight attendant after graduating high school.

Youth of the Year is a national program by Boys and Girls Club of America. Every year, each Club around the country selects one member to compete amongst other Youths of the Year for their chance to be named the National Youth of the Year and receive a $50,000 college scholarship.

