Northern Essex Community College Plans Second ‘Explore NECC Open House’ June 22

Following the success of May’s event, Northern Essex Community College is hosting a second “Explore NECC Open House” this month dinner and a drawing for a tuition credit valued at $1,500.

The event is designed to help prospective students and their families learn more about the college. It takes place Wednesday, June 22, from 5 to 7 p.m., on the college’s Haverhill campus, 100 Elliott St. Spots may be reserved online.

The Explore NECC Open Houses are a chance for admissions staff to help students who have already applied to complete the process. They can also help interested students get started. Staff from various offices will be available to answer questions about student life, athletics, career services, financial aid and student support services. There will be a short campus tour, English and Spanish information sessions and time to meet and mingle with current students.

Attendees will receive vouchers to be used at various food trucks at the event.

An estimated 100 students and their families attended the May Explore NECC Open House. Plans for a third open house, this time in Lawrence, are in the works.

