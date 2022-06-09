Merrimack Valley String Orchestra Offers Free Concert This Saturday

The Merrimack Valley String Orchestra plans a free Spring Concert, featuring the music of Mozart, Brahms, and Beethoven; movie favorites, Pirates of the Caribbean, Colors of the Wind and more; and Ukrainian Bell Carol.

Performers include Carla Stein and Jeffrey Rubino, violin soloists, and Juliette Tardiff, cello soloist; and Hannah Longo, viola soloist.

No tickets are required for the concert, Saturday June 11, 7 p.m., at Universalist-Unitarian Church, 15 Kenoza Ave. Haverhill. Attendees are asked to use the rear Ashland Street, entrance and wear a mask.

Those wishing to learn more may visit mvsostrings.org.

