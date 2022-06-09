Longest Table, River Ruckus, Vintage Bazaar Win Approvals from Haverhill City Council

A number of outdoor events are on tap over the next few months, including Haverhill’s Third Annual Longest Table Celebration, scheduled for Thursday, Aug.18.

The event, hosted by L’Arche Boston North acts as a kick-off to the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce’s Restaurant Week. Jennifer Matthews, executive director of L’Arche Boston North told the Haverhill City Council Tuesday her group is excited to be holding this dining and entertainment experience at a new location this year, the Haverhill Boardwalk.

“This area of the city is a beautiful area, but it’s often underutilized. So, the thought to bring neighbors and friends together to share in a meal, an incredible meal, in such a picturesque location, it’s really exciting for us,” she said.

The first Longest Table was organized along Wingate Street in 2019. The 2020 event was cancelled due to COVID-19 and last year’s event took place at Bradford Country Club due to rain.

The Longest Table, which will take place between 6-10 p.m., consists of 30 eight-foot tables spanning almost 300 feet. Food is prepared by a variety of local eateries and there will be musical entertainment as well.

Tickets become available on Monday, June 20, at the L’Arche Boston North website.

Another popular event on tap for Saturday, Sept. 24, River Ruckus at Riverfront Park and other downtown locations. Team Haverhill’s Joseph LeBlanc outlined the concept.

“I like to call it Haverhill’s all day party. We have a great time. There’s food, kid’s zone, a classic car show, music from about 12-8. It’s all free too,” he said.

The event runs from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. and concludes with fireworks on the Merrimack River.

Finally, an event scheduled for later this month, Vintage Bazaar New England, takes place at Kimball Farm in Haverhill Saturday and Sunday, June 25 and 26. Devon Allen is one of the originators of the event.

“What Vintage Bazaar is, it’s a vintage show with handmakers, crafters, that sort of thing. There’s food trucks, live music. There is no alcohol. It would be from 8:30 a.m. on Saturday until 4 p.m. and then on Sunday, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m..” she told councilors.

Tickets may may be purchased at the Vintage Bazaar New England website.

