Nunan’s Garden Comes to Women’s City Club of Haverhill June 21

The Women’s City Club of Haverhill wraps up the season with a trip to the gardens, without leaving the meeting hall on Tuesday, June 21.

A member of Nunan’s Florist staff is coming to the club and will present three arrangements and teach members how to pull together a beautiful display. Members and guests will also have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets to win the three displays that will be created.

Nunan’s Florist and Greenhouse, 269 Central St., Georgetown, has been providing beautiful blossoms for a century.

The club meets monthly at Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton St. Meetings take place between 1 and 3 p.m. Parking is in front of the church and meetings are in the lower level.

President Phyllis Farfaras will conduct a brief business meeting followed by light refreshments, coffee and tea. This meeting will conclude the club year. Monthly meetings resume in September.

The club, founded in 1917, is open to all women in the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire.

