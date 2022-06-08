Haverhill Police Arrest Two, Ages 18 and 27, Seize Loaded Firearms, Drugs and Cash

Haverhill Police Tuesday night arrested two Lawrence residents and seized a loaded semiautomatic handgun, a separate loaded handgun, drugs and cash while investigating “narcotic complaints” on a street in the Mount Washington neighborhood.

Police said in a statement they pulled over a car on Boston Street. After a passenger, 27-year-old Samantha Campana left the vehicle, the driver, identified as 18-year-old Xavier Santana, placed the car into gear and sped off. Police said Santana lost control of the car and struck a guardrail on nearby Washington Street.

Inside the car, the statement added, were a “loaded Glock 9mm semiautomatic handgun, drugs and a large quantity of cash and a digital scale.” Nearby, police said, they found a small bag containing “a loaded Canik 9mm handgun, drugs and cash.”

A police log lists the arrests as taking place shortly after 11 p.m. on Boston Street. Santana and Campana were each charged with possessing and carrying a firearm without license, possession of drugs with intent to distribute, drug, possession of class A drugs and possession of class E drugs. Santana was further charged with reckless driving, failing to stop for police and a marked lanes violation.

A statement released by Capt. Meaghan J. Paré credited a Massachusetts Municipal Public Safety Staffing Grant for the paying for the overtime shift.

