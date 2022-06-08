Greater Haverhill Indivisible Plans Gun Control Rally Saturday

Members of Greater Haverhill Indivisible plan to rally Saturday morning in downtown Haverhill as part of the nationwide “March For Our Lives” event in support of gun control.

The Haverhill contingent said the latest gun violence tragedy at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, demands action. The group said it plans “a peaceful event holding signs to show our strong support to end gun violence by common sense gun legislation.”

The rally takes place from 10:30 a.m.-noon, at White’s Corner, at the intersection of Main and Water Streets, in front of Market Basket.

