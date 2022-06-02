Whittier Birthplace’s ‘Exploring Foodways’ Turns to Apples and Cider June 9

Whittier Birthplace is having its second “Exploring Foodways” talk and taste with a June focus on apples and cider.

The 21+ event has been described as “the intersection of food, drinks, culture and history” by Whittier Birthplace Executive Director Kaleigh Pare Shaughnessy and new Trustee Jimmy Carbone, CiderFeast event producer.

The talk and taste takes place Thursday, June 9, from 5:30-8 p.m., at Whittier Birthplace, 305 Whittier Road, Haverhill. It features Stormalong hard cider maker, light bites from Carbone’s Kitchen, three different kinds of hard cider, apples, a mini-tour of the 1688 Whittier Homestead and a short talk and Q&A with a cider maker and farmer.

Tickets are $25 and may be purchased online here.

