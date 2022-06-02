Plaistow, N.H., Seeks Alternate Zoning Board Members to Serve

Plaistow, N.H., is seeking residents to serve as alternate members of its Zoning Board of Adjustment.

The town notes the positions require less time than the Planning Board or Budget Committee, but still give individuals opportunities to serve their fellow neighbors. It meets once a month, usually the last Thursday of each month, and only when applications are received. Training and support are provided at no cost to the member.

Plaistow Zoning Ordinances are approved by residents of Plaistow, but officials note there are instances where the one-size-fits-all approach isn’t appropriate and the board exists to resolve issues. It is a quasi-judicial board charged with granting relief in the forms of variances, special exceptions and equitable waivers in concert with state law.

Those interested or seek more information, may email [email protected] or [email protected].

