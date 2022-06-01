‘Patriotic Paint Party’ June 10 Aims to Raise Money to Light Up American Flags

Eammon’s Heart plans a “Patriotic Paint Party” to raise money to light up American flags in Haverhill.

The party takes place Friday, June 10, from 6-8 p.m., at AmVets Post 147, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. The event is open to all ages, but limited spots are available. Participation is $30 each for children and $50 each for adults. There will also be a cash bar.

Preregistration is required online at eammonsheart.org.

Eammon’s Heart Foundation celebrates the life and legacy of Eammon Sheehan who died of a drug overdose in 2019.

