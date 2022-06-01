Haverhill Plans to Celebrate Pride Month with Flag Raising Ceremony and Reception Thursday

Governor’s Councilor Eileen R. Duff will be the principal speaker when Haverhill raises the LGBTQA+ flag tomorrow afternoon at City Hall.

Besides Duff, City Councilor Thomas J. Sullivan will serve as master of ceremonies and Mayor James J. Fiorentini is expected to also address the audience. Speakers and participants will gather at 4 p.m., Thursday, on the front steps of City Hall, 4 Summer St. The City of Haverhill routinely flies flags in honor of groups and nationalities throughout the year.

For the second year in a row, there will be a Pride month reception from 5-7 p.m., at Hans Garden Restaurant, 114 Washington St., Haverhill. A buffet is sponsored by Pentucket Bank.

June was selected as Pride month to observe June 28, 1969 when there was an uprising against a police raid on Stonewall Inn in New York City.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...