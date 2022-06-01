Haverhill Democrats Host Local Candidates for State Office June 15 at Free Meet and Greet

The Haverhill Democratic City Committee is hosting a free event specifically to meet and greet local Democratic candidates for Congress, Governor’s Council, District Attorney, Sheriff, state senator and state representative.

The event is described as “a great opportunity for members of the City Committee, as well as activists throughout the Merrimack Valley, to meet and speak with Democratic Candidates.” Committee officials note redistricting has created some new district lines for Haverhill’s state Senate and House seats, and this is a good chance to meet the candidates.

Each candidate has an opportunity to address the group for about five minutes and socialize before and after the speaking program.

Candidates gather Wednesday, June 15, starting at 6 p.m., at the Barking Dog Restaurant, 77 Washington St., Haverhill. This event is free and open to the public.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and light refreshments and beverages will be available.

