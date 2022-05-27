Author Preston Reads at Friday, June 3 Presentation of Haverhill’s River Bards

Dario Preston of Haverhill is the featured artist when Haverhill’s River Bards hosts its last presentation of the season next Friday.

Preston, who grew up in Lawrence and credits the city for his artistic abilities, writes everyday whether it is a journal entry, music, poetry, skits or short stories. He considers himself a poet/spoken word artist and is a frequent River Bards open mic presenter. His first novel is “Book of Poetik Thought,” available on Amazon.

Haverhill’s River Bards, which collaborates with Creative Haverhill, is a group of local poets with a passion for shining a light on poetry, prose, spoken word and other literary arts. Preston reads in person Friday, June 3, 7 p.m., at HC Media Studio 101, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill. It is open to the public. Masks are not required, but are strongly recommended by the group.

Following the reading, there will be open mic time on a first-come, first-served basis. Events wrap up no later than 9 p.m.

