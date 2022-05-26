Indoor/Outdoor Artisan Market Returns to Atkinson June 18

The Atkinson Women’s Civic Club is getting ready for its 2022 Indoor/Outdoor Artisan Market.

The event, which takes place rain or shine, features more than 65 handmade craft and food vendors. The market takes place Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St., Atkinson, N.H.

Foods include hamburgers and hot dogs, Indian cuisine, crafted candies and fudge, cookies, brownies, jams, jellies, honey and popcorn. There is also crafted wood, floral arrangements, knitted and quilted items, soaps, beauty products, jewelry, candles, photography, stained glass, book authors, art, utility aprons and pottery.

There will be raffles with many business-sponsored baskets. Sponsors include Agway, Atkinson Village Store, Beantowne Coffee House, Edward Jones, Freshwater Farms, Hannaford, J & B Butcher, Jeff Neals, Loxsmith Bagels, Merrimack Valley Philharmonic Orchestra, Ober Easy Diner, Shaws and Zorvino Vineyards.

There’s more information at awcc-nh.org.

