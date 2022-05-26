Boating Memorial Day Weekend? Register by Today with Plaistow, N.H., Town Clerk

Plaistow, N.H., is reminding residents and visitors they must register their boats by 4 p.m., today, if they plan on using them during the long Memorial Day weekend.

Rules apply to residents and visitors using a boat mostly in New Hampshire. Applicants must provide a bill of sale, boat renewal notice or prior year’s registration. Plaistow accepts cash, checks and credit cards. The town receives an additional $5 fee to process boats for the state.

Registrations may be made at Town Clerk’s office, 145 Main St. Plaistow. Town Hall and Town Hall Annex are closed Fridays.

