Boating Memorial Day Weekend? Register by Today with Plaistow, N.H., Town Clerk

By |

File photograph. (Image licensed by Ingram Image.)

Plaistow, N.H., is reminding residents and visitors they must register their boats by 4 p.m., today, if they plan on using them during the long Memorial Day weekend.

Rules apply to residents and visitors using a boat mostly in New Hampshire. Applicants must provide a bill of sale, boat renewal notice or prior year’s registration. Plaistow accepts cash, checks and credit cards. The town receives an additional $5 fee to process boats for the state.

Registrations may be made at Town Clerk’s office, 145 Main St. Plaistow. Town Hall and Town Hall Annex are closed Fridays.

Comments are closed.