Northern Essex Community College Knights Baseball Enters NJCAA World Series Saturday

The Northern Essex Community College baseball team, Region 21 and Northeast District Champions have earned the three seed in the NJCAA World Series slated to begin Saturday in Greeneville, Tenn.

This will be the Knights eighth all-time appearance in the World Series and seventh trip since 2012.

The Knights’ opponent will be the lone at-large selection to the eight-team tournament in sixth seeded Herkimer College who fell in the championship game of the North District to Niagara County Community College who was named the fourth seed in the tournament. The two-team split a double header on March 16th in Florida.

The Knights game on Saturday is slated for 9:30 a.m. Entering the World Series, Northern Essex leads the nation in all three major offensive categories—batting average at a .393 clip, .491 on base percentage and slugging percentage .608. On the mound, the team’s 1.62 earned run average is also top in the nation.

Herkimer boasts similar numbers as their team earned run average is third nationally at 3.11, while they lead the country in K’s/9 at 13.58. At the plate, Herkimer is second to NECC in slugging percentage with a .597 mark. As a team, the Generals have a .353 average and .468 on base percentage.

The winner will advance to play Sunday afternoon at 4:30 on, while the loser will face elimination at 9:30 on Sunday morning. The national championship game is slated for Wednesday June 1.

