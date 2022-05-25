John Greenleaf Whittier School Drama Club Presents ‘Moana JR’ June 3-5

The John Greenleaf Whittier School Drama Club is planning its production of Disney’s “Moana JR,” a 60-minute musical adaptation of the 2016 Disney animated film.

Director Bobby Gariepy says students will bring the adventures of Moana and her village of Motunui to life onstage with all the beloved songs from the film.

Performances takes place Friday and Saturday, June 3 and 4, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, June 5, at 2 and 5 p.m., at the Dr. Albert B. Consentino School, 685 Washington St., Haverhill, and online.

General admission tickets are $10 at the door or $8 in advance or for students or seniors. Advance tickets and virtual performance information may be found here.

