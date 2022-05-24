Two-Alarm Methuen Blaze Likely Triggered by Lawnmower; Fire Marshal Warns of Gas Tool Danger

A two-alarm Methuen fire Monday afternoon appears to have been caused by a burning lawnmower.

The blaze was reported just before 3 p.m., at 155 Woodburn Drive, Methuen. The Methuen Fire Department said there were no reported injuries, but the house appears to be a total loss.

“Firefighters acted swiftly at knocking down a massive house fire,” the department reported on social media. Officials said the lawnmower had been used, but was stored under a back deck just before the fire started.

Following the Methuen fire and another at Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School in Northampton, state Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey reminded residents Tuesday of dangers from gasoline-powered yard equipment.

“There have been more than 300 lawnmower and lawn tractor fires in Massachusetts in the past five years, including two that were fatal,” said Ostroskey. “Always let the engine cool before you refuel and keep it away from flammable items. Keep gasoline far from all heat sources, including smoking materials, campfires and grills, and be sure to store it in an approved container outside the home.”

