Armenian Spring Festival Takes Place Saturday, June 4, in Haverhill

Hye Pointe Armenian Church is planning its Armenian Spring Festival.

The annual festival features finger foods; Armenian dinners of lamb, chicken and beef served with pilaf, salad and bread; Armenian desserts; and hot dogs and chips for children. There will also be children’s activities.

The event takes place Saturday June 4, from noon-6 p.m., at Hye Pointe Armenian Church, 1280 Boston Road, Haverhill.

Meal dine-in and take-out options are available, but the online ordering deadline is Wednesday, June 1. The order form is here.

Those wishing more information may visit HyePointeArmenianChurch.org or call the Church office at 978-372-9227.

