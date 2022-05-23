Plaistow, N.H., Selectmen Discuss Potable Water, Trash Carts, Old Home Day, More Tonight

Plaistow, N.H., selectmen tonight discuss an array of matters ranging from connecting town buildings to the new potable water supply to Old Home Day plans.

The meeting takes place tonight, May 23, at 6:30, at Plaistow Town Hall, 145 Main St.

Agenda items also include TRAC video contest, trash carts general discussion, patrol vehicle discussion, town manager’s report, selectmen’s reports/sharing of successes and events.

Those wishing to make a comment or ask a question by email may write to Beth at [email protected] by 3 p.m. The meeting is shown on cable TV channel 17 or live streams at Vimeo.com/Plaistow or Facebook.com/PlaistowAccess.

