Psychic Readings and Paranormal Activity Focus of Saturday Night Charity Event

Psychic readings and paranormal activity are the theme of fundraiser Saturday night by the Essex County Ghost Project and Bohemian Cove.

The event kicks off Saturday, May 21, at 6 p.m., at Hilldale Cemetery, 331 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill. Psychic readings are available until 8 when a guided tour takes place of, what the groups call, “all the paranormal hot spots.”

Tickets are $10 dollars per person with proceeds benefitting the Hilldale cemetery Restoration Fund. Those wishing to learn more may call Thomas Spitalere at 978-376-2807.

