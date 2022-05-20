Northern Essex Community College Plans Open House Monday at Haverhill Campus

Northern Essex Community College is having an “Explore NECC May Open House,” a new event for prospective students with free dinner and a chance to win $1,500 off tuition, next Monday.

There will be a short campus tour, information sessions in English and in Spanish and time to meet and mingle with current students. Attendees will also be able to connect with an advisor and learn about the various student support services available.

“The event is an opportunity for new and prospective students to get a snapshot of all of the wonderful programs and support services available at NECC,” says Jonathan Miller, dean of students at Northern Essex. “We are confident that attendees will find the Open House to be both informative and fun!”

All prospective students and their families are welcome Monday, May 23, from 5-7 p.m., on the Haverhill campus, 100 Elliott St. Those who wish to learn more or reserve a place may click here.

