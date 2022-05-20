No Injuries at Overnight Two-Alarm Fire at Smolak Farms; Stands and Viewing Area Remain Open

North Andover firefighters, with assistance from other communities, battled a two-alarm fire early this morning at Smolak Farms.

No injuries were reported at the blaze that was reported about 2:15 a.m. at 315 S. Bradford St. Owners said via social media, “damage was contained to a small area of our property.”

Crews from North Andover were assisted at the scene by Methuen Fire Department and Andover Fire Rescue. Lawrence, Haverhill and Middleton Fire Departments provided station coverage. Lawrence General Hospital EMS and Rehab Five provided additional support during the fire.

Smolak Farms said in a statement that its farm and ice cream stands as well as an animal viewing area is “open and fully operational,” but hayrides will not be running today.

The Massachusetts State Fire Marshal and the North Andover Fire Department Fire Investigation Unit are investigating the cause.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...