Methuen Finds Truck to Lease, Resumes Yard Waste Collection Next Week

Methuen plans to resume regularly scheduled collection of yard waste next week now that it has overcome supply chain problems and leased a truck

Mayor Neil Perry and Public Works Director Patrick Bower said pickups start again Monday, May 23.

“We are happy to say that we will begin picking up yard waste on the regular schedule that coincides with recycling collection every two weeks,” said Perry, noting, he realizes the city is off to a late start, but will continue collecting yard waste through the week ending July 15.”

As WHAV previously reported, Perry said a delay in securing a leased vehicle followed a long period beginning when the city sought, but was unable to find, a used truck to purchase. Methuen went on to find delays in being able to secure a leased vehicle.

“We understand the frustration our citizens have been feeling and we greatly appreciate their patience as we worked through the process to secure the leased truck,” he added.

