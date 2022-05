Congresswoman Lori Trahan is inviting residents to attend a town meeting-style chat this Sunday.

Trahan will address residents and take questions Sunday, May 22, at 10 a.m., at the Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St., Haverhill.

The congresswoman said this is the first in-person town meeting here since the start of the pandemic.

