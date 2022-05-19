Author Nancy Rubin Stuart Discusses ‘Poor Richard’s Women’ Saturday in Haverhill

Haverhill’s Museum of Printing hosts author Nancy Rubin Stuart for a Saturday lecture and “Poor Richard’s Women” book signing.

Rubin Stuart discusses the women in Benjamin Franklin’s life, the subject of her recent book. She will recount the story of Deborah Read Franklin and the other women who loved Franklin, based on correspondence. The book is described as “a vivid portrait of the women who loved, nurtured and defended America’s famous scientist and founding father.”

The lecture and signing takes place Saturday, May 21, at 1 p.m., at Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill. Attendees are asked to donate $25 for admission and, in return, will receive a copy of her book to be signed by the author. Donations may be made at museumofprinting.org.

