Methuen and Lawrence Police and AAA Northeast Offer Free Car Safety Event Saturday

Methuen and Lawrence Police and AAA Northeast are offering a free Car Care Safety Resource Event this Saturday.

The free day of education, resources, community and fun for all ages includes AAA car safety inspections, a chance to touch and explore public safety vehicles, food trucks, the Lawrence Police Department Ice Cream Truck, opportunities to meet local first responders and information on how to safely respond to road emergency.

“Our officers spend countless hours on the road, so we understand the importance of driving a safe and reliable vehicle,” said Methuen Police Chief Scott J. McNamara.

Darlene Ford of AAA Northeast said “AAA Northeast fleet technicians will be on hand for free car checkups,” including battery testing and tire pressure checks.

The event takes place Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. -2 p.m., at 46 Stafford St., Lawrence, on the Lawrence/Methuen city line.

