Local Poets to Read Wednesday at Wingate Residences at Haverhill Senior Breakfast

Wingate Residences at Haverhill hosts local poets tomorrow morning at a senior breakfast for senior citizens in Haverhill and surrounding communities.

Mayor James J. Fiorentini is expected to read one of his own favorites followed by poets Diane Tarpy, Thomas Wylie, Andrea Blackington and Dan Speers. There will also be time for residents to recite their own poems at the open mic.

The program takes place Wednesday, May 18, between 9 and 10 a.m., at 190 North Ave., Haverhill. Masks are required inside the building except when reading or eating.

