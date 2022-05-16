Haverhill Lodge of Elks Provides Boost for Walnut Square School

The Haverhill Lodge of Elks #165 is working to make library improvements and provide playground equipment at Walnut Square School.

Lodge members held a concert to raise money and addressed School Committee members last Thursday. Lodge President Francisco Rosario presented a check to school’s Administrator Jennifer Rubera.

“On behalf of the Haverhill Elks, I would like to present Jen Rubera a check for $4,660 for the library upgrade.”

Rubera thanked the Elks for its donation, not just this year, but last year as well. She explained the group raised another $10,000 last year for the John G. Whittier School sixth grade field trips program. She explained, unfortunately, those trips did not take place because of the pandemic. She said, however, the story will still have a happy ending.

“Thanks to their fundraising efforts, the current eighth-graders will not be spending a dime because their Canobie and Cedardale and other events that they have planned will be paid for with the money that was raised in 2020,” she said.

Rubera also read a few letters from some of the Whittier School students thanking the Elks organization for their efforts.

In unrelated business, School Superintendent Margaret Marotta reported two School Principal openings have been filled.

“We have hired two principal openings. Brian Edmonds will be the new principal of the Gateway Alternative School. Brian’s been a principal for four years. And, Matt Condon will be the new principal of the Whittier Middle School. He has also been a principal, I believe. for four or five years.”

Marotta said both men will be at school events in the coming weeks getting to know other staff members and students.

