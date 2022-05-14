I-495 Construction Update: Lane and Ramp Closings This Week Prep for Opening New Northbound Lanes

Continued work to restore the median between the north and southbound lanes of Interstate 495 and preparations to open additional lanes on the northbound side mean day and night lane and ramp closings this week.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said work on the Haverhill I-495 Bridge Replacement Project calls for daytime closings of a single northbound lane, between exits 106, Ward Hill, and 107, River Street, Monday, May 16, through Friday, May 20, from 6 a.m. -2 p.m., each day. On the southbound side, a single left lane closes Monday and Tuesday, May 16 and 17, from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m., and a single right lane closes Tuesday, May 17, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

At night there will be double left lane closure, both northbound and southbound, between exits 106 and 107, Wednesday and Thursday, May 18 and 19, from 10 p.m., each night, to 5 a.m., the following morning.

There will also be double left lane closings on I-495 southbound, between exits 107 and 106, Thursday and Friday, May 19 and 20, from 10 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. the following mornings.

On-ramps from exit 107, Route 110/113, River Street, and 106, Ward Hill, to I-495 southbound, close overnights Monday, May 16, through Wednesday, May 18, from 10 p.m. and concluding the following morning at 5. There will be marked detours.

