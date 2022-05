Lawrence Community Access Television asks if you ever wondered what it is like to film or edit a TV show or want to have your own podcast?

Those answering “yes” are asked to give Lawrence Community Access Television a call. The public access cable television station is looking for interns and volunteers to help with shooting and editing events in and around Lawrence.

Those interested may call Christina Jaskot at 978-686-9030, ext. 4.

