Methuen American Legion, VFW and City Invite Memorial Day Parade Marchers; Register by May 20

Methuen American Legion Post 122 with the assistance of Arnold Greenwood Post 8349 Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Methuen Veterans Affairs Department are inviting veterans, active-duty military, National Guard members, reservists, civic organizations, scout troops and school groups and clubs to march in this year’s Memorial Day Parade.

Those interested are asked to register by Friday, May 20. The parade assembles Monday, May 30, at 9:30 a.m., at American Legion Post 122, 200 Broadway, Methuen. Marchers will proceed north on Broadway, right on Pleasant Street, sharp right on Charles Street and to the World War II monument for a brief ceremony.

The parade continues on Charles Street, crossing Broadway onto Hampshire Street, left on Lowell Street past the Central Fire Station, continuing on Lowell Street, left on Grove Street to American Legion monument in Walnut Grove Cemetery for another brief ceremony. The parade reform on Grove Street to return to American Legion Post 122, right on Lowell Street past the Central Fire Station, right on Hampshire Street and right on Broadway to American Legion Post 122.

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony tales place at 10 a.m., at Methuen American Legion Post 122.

To register, groups must email American Legion Post 122 Commander John Dowd at [email protected] or Junior Vice Commander Tom Hargreaves at [email protected].

