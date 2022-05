Homeless and transitional veterans again have the chance to participate in free fishing excursions this summer.

The Fifth Annual Veterans’ Fishing Trip is accepting names of veterans in advance of planned trips through Newburyport-based F/V Emme Charters and Captain Rick Boudrow and his family.

Organizers include Merrimack Valley Hope Mission, 411 Cares and Stem Haverhill.

Those interested may call 978-857-7696 or email [email protected].

