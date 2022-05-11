Haverhill Schools’ All-City Middle School Band Concert at 6 p.m., Tonight at J.G. Whittier

Haverhill Public Schools’ All-City Middle School Band Concert takes place tonight and welcomes the public.

The annual concert features students from Grades 5-8, representing Dr. Paul Nettle, John Greenleaf Whittier, Dr. Albert B. Consentino, Caleb Dustin Hunking, John C. Tilton Upper and Silver Hill Schools.

It takes place tonight, May 11, 6 p.m., at the back field of John Greenleaf Whittier School, 256 Concord St., Haverhill.

Admission is free, but residents are advised to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

