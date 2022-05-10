Haverhill Garden Club Annual Plant Sale Saturday, May 21

The Haverhill Garden Club’s is offering opportunities to buy perennials, annuals, herbs and more at its annual plant sale.

The event, the Garden Club’s largest annual fundraiser, takes place Saturday, May 21, rain or shine, from 8 a.m. to sellout, at Bradford Common. Residents may bring garden tools for sharpening and there will also be a chance to win a raffle prize of a wheelbarrow full of garden items.

Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted. Proceeds support scholarships, civic gardens and community outreach efforts, including new raised beds at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill and Oxford Manor Nursing Home.

